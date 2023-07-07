News & Insights

US Markets
NEO

Canada's Neo Performance starts construction of rare earth magnet plant in Estonia

July 07, 2023 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by Tanay Dhumal for Reuters ->

July 7 (Reuters) - Neo Performance Materials NEO.TO said on Friday it has started construction of a manufacturing facility in Europe to produce rare earth permanent magnets, which are key for both electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The company said the manufacturing facility in Narva will be near its existing rare earth separation plant in Sillamäe.

The development comes at a time when dependence on China for key materials and technologies has become a major issue for western countries, with some countries ramping up support to boost domestic production of critical minerals including rare earths.

Rare earth permanent magnets are used in a wide variety of technologies that increase energy efficiency and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

These magnets are especially integral to the drivetrains of the majority of electric vehicles manufactured, where they increase the power and efficiency of the motors.

(Reporting by Tanay Dhumal in Bengaluru)

((Tanay.Dhumal@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/TanayDhumal))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.