US Markets

Canada's Mountain Province Diamonds says worker dies at Gahcho Kue mine

Contributor
Ankit Kumar Reuters
Published

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc said on Friday that an employee from a contractor died due to injuries sustained in an incident at Gahcho Kue mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc MPVD.TO said on Friday that an employee from a contractor died due to injuries sustained in an incident at Gahcho Kue mine in Canada's Northwest Territories.

The cause of the incident, which happened on Thursday, was unclear and all non-essential work at the mine has been stopped.

The mine is a joint venture between Canada's Mountain Province Diamonds and De Beers Group, which owns 51%.

"The circumstances around what happened are under investigation by the appropriate authorities," the companies said.

(Reporting by Ankit Kumar; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Ankit.Kumar2@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AAL

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular