Canada's Morneau to forecast a federal deficit over $300 bln -The Globe and Mail

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau will forecast a deficit in excess of $300 billion on Wednesday, The Globe and Mail reported, citing two senior government officials.

Morneau will forecast the deficit for only the current fiscal year and will not make any new policy announcements, the newspaper reported, citing a third senior government official.

