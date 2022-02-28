Canada’s mobile merger follows U.S. lead

Reuters Reuters

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Canada may be following a discouraging U.S. precedent. A parliamentary committee wants the sale of telecom Shaw Communications to national behemoth Rogers Communications conditioned on Shaw selling Freedom Mobile, Canada’s fourth-largest wireless carrier, according to the Globe and Mail https://www.theglobeandmail.com/business/article-ottawa-advised-to-deny-rogerss-takeover-of-shaw-unless-wireless-unit. The situation is reminiscent of the U.S. merger of Sprint and T-Mobile US, which secured approval by offloading budget carrier Boost Mobile.

From a competitive standpoint, the results south of the border are not great. Boost’s buyer, Dish Network, has bled subscribers every quarter since the deal’s closing while facing steep costs to build out a nationwide network. After years of declines, the typical cost of U.S. wireless services has stayed flat https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/WPU37210101 or slightly increased https://data.bls.gov/timeseries/CUUR0000SEED03?output_view=data since 2018, the year Sprint and T-Mobile announced their union.

In Canada, a Freedom divestiture might fare better: Potential buyer Quebecor https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/quebecor-ceo-eyes-freedom-mobile-to-expand-outside-quebec-1.1618330 already operates a regional carrier. But there's no guarantee it will grow into a national competitor. And Canada already faces some of the highest https://www.ic.gc.ca/eic/site/693.nsf/eng/00190.html#s4 wireless pricing https://openmedia.org/article/item/2021-rewheel-report-shows-canadas-cell-phone-prices-still-among-most-expensive-globally in the world. Antitrust enforcers should be wary of the U.S. path. (By Jonathan Guilford)

