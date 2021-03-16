Canada's Medicago begins late-stage study of COVID-19 vaccine

March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian drug developer Medicago said on Tuesday it had started a late-stage study of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine combined with a booster from GlaxoSmithKline GSK.L.

The study plans to eventually enroll 30,000 participants and initially focus on healthy adults, followed by adults over the age of 65 and those with co-morbidities.

Medicago, which has Canada's most advanced COVID-19 vaccine project under development, expects to report results from a mid-stage trial of the vaccine in April.

The Medicago vaccine uses a technology known as virus-like particles, which mimics the structure of the coronavirus, but contain no genetic material from it.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

