Companies

Canada's MDA to provide SAR satellite imagery to Ukraine to help it in fight

Contributor
Steve Scherer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Canada's MDA Inc is providing real-time satellite imagery to Ukraine to support its fight against the Russian invasion, Chief Executive Officer Mike Greenley said on Tuesday.

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's MDA Inc MDA.TO is providing real-time satellite imagery to Ukraine to support its fight against the Russian invasion, Chief Executive Officer Mike Greenley said on Tuesday.

"It's all about... doing the right thing and giving Ukraine the support that they need," Greenley said in a Zoom interview.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular