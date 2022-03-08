Canada's MDA to provide SAR satellite imagery to Ukraine to help it in fight

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's MDA Inc MDA.TO is providing real-time satellite imagery to Ukraine to support its fight against the Russian invasion, Chief Executive Officer Mike Greenley said on Tuesday.

"It's all about... doing the right thing and giving Ukraine the support that they need," Greenley said in a Zoom interview.

