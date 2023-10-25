Canada's MDA taps SpaceX to launch CHORUS satellite constellation

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Canada's MDA Ltd MDA.TO said on Wednesday it had selected Elon Musk's SpaceX to be the launch service provider for CHORUS, the space technology firm's next-generation satellite constellation for Earth observation.

MDA's satellite constellation, or a group of artificial satellites working together as a system, is set to be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket in the fourth quarter of 2025 from Florida.

"The production of CHORUS is well underway and we are looking forward to once again working with SpaceX to launch our next generation Earth observation capability," said Mike Greenley, CEO of MDA.

MDA was SpaceX's first private customer for a commercial mission using the Falcon 9 rocket about a decade ago, in which the spacecraft carried Canadian commercial and scientific satellites.

(Reporting by Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yamini.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.