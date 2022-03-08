Canada's MDA providing Ukraine with satellite imagery to fight Russia

By Steve Scherer

OTTAWA, March 8 (Reuters) - Canada's MDA Inc MDA.TO is providing Ukraine with real-time satellite images taken at night and through cloud cover to support its fight against Russia, Chief Executive Officer Mike Greenley said on Tuesday.

"We can deliver intelligence reports and people can make determinations of what's going on the ground, or on the sea, from our radar imagery," Greenley said in a Zoom interview. "It's all about... doing the right thing and giving Ukraine the support that they need."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special operation" that it says is not designed to occupy territory.

MDA received approval from the Canadian government on Friday to share the synthetic aperture radar (SAR) images, Greenley said.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine's minister of digital transformation, a week ago made an appeal to the international community on Twitter, asking for SAR satellite data.

"We badly need the opportunity to watch the movement of Russian troops, especially at night when our technologies are blind" and when there is cloud cover, Fedorov said on March 1.

White House said to plan Russian oil ban

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Shumaker)

((steve.scherer@thomsonreuters.com; +1-647-480-7889;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.