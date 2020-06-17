Canada's May inflation rate falls 0.4% on lower gas prices

OTTAWA, June 17 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate in May fell 0.4% as lower transportation prices, mainly because of gas prices, outweighed higher food costs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Excluding gasoline, the CPI rose 0.7%, the smallest increase since January 2013, Statistics Canada said.

