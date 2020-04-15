Canada's March GDP shrinks a record 9% from February - Statscan flash estimate

OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's economy shrank a record 9% in March from the previous month as the coronavirus outbreak forced the shutdown of economic activity during the course of the month, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

The monthly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) was the most since the series started in 1961, Statscan said in its first-ever release of a flash estimate for growth.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

