Canada's March GDP shrinks a record 9% from February - Statscan flash estimate
OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's economy shrank a record 9% in March from the previous month as the coronavirus outbreak forced the shutdown of economic activity during the course of the month, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.
The monthly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) was the most since the series started in 1961, Statscan said in its first-ever release of a flash estimate for growth.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
