Canada's March GDP shrinks a record 9% from February - Statscan flash estimate

Steve Scherer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

OTTAWA, April 15 (Reuters) - Canada's economy shrank a record 9% in March from the previous month as the coronavirus outbreak forced the shutdown of economic activity during the course of the month, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

The monthly decline in gross domestic product (GDP) was the most since the series started in 1961, Statscan said in its first-ever release of a flash estimate for growth.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

