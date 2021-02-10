US Markets
MFC

Canada's Manulife reports marginal rise in fourth-quarter profit

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp reported a fourth-quarter profit that was largely unchanged on Wednesday, as performance slipped at its Asian, U.S. and wealth and asset management businesses.

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO reported a fourth-quarter profit that was largely unchanged on Wednesday, as performance slipped at its Asian, U.S. and wealth and asset management businesses.

Manulife reported core earnings of C$1.47 billion ($1.16 billion), or 74 Canadian cents a share, in the three months through December, compared with C$1.47 billion, or 73 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2696 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((noor.hussain@thomsonreuters.com; Within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; Outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2663 or +91 80 3796 2663 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MFC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More