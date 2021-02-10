Canada's Manulife reports marginal rise in fourth-quarter profit

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada's biggest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO reported a fourth-quarter profit that was largely unchanged on Wednesday, as performance slipped at its Asian, U.S. and wealth and asset management businesses.

Manulife reported core earnings of C$1.47 billion ($1.16 billion), or 74 Canadian cents a share, in the three months through December, compared with C$1.47 billion, or 73 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.2696 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

