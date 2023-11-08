News & Insights

Canada's Manulife posts higher quarterly profit on stronger Asia insurance sales

November 08, 2023 — 05:12 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Financial MFC.TO reported a rise in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong insurance sales in its biggest market Asia.

The insurer posted core earnings of C$1.74 billion ($1.26 billion), or 92 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, up from C$1.34 billion, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Manulife said its business in Asia was driven by demand from mainland Chinese visitors following the reopening of Hong Kong border this year.

Asia is the biggest sales contributor, given Manulife's presence in 12 markets that includes over 100,000 agents and over 100 bank partnerships.

Core earnings in Asia rose 33%, while they rose 4% in Canada.

($1 = 1.3790 Canadian dollars)

