Canada's Manulife posts higher quarterly profit on stronger Asia insurance sales

November 08, 2023 — 05:05 pm EST

Written by Manya Saini for Reuters ->

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Financial MFC.TO reported a rise in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday, helped by strong insurance sales in its biggest market Asia.

The insurer posted core earnings of C$1.74 billion ($1.26 billion), or 92 Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with C$1.34 billion, or 68 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier

($1 = 1.3790 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com))

