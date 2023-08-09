News & Insights

Canada's Manulife posts higher profit on strong insurance sales

August 09, 2023 — 05:05 pm EDT

Written by Sri Hari N S for Reuters ->

Aug 9(Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Wednesday posted a rise in second-quarter profit on strong insurance sales at home and the United States.

The company posted a core net income of C$1.64 billion, or C$0.83 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.53 billion, or C$0.76 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sri Hari N S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((SriHari.NS@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

