Canada's Manulife posts higher profit on strong insurance sales

Aug 9(Reuters) - Canada's Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Wednesday posted a rise in second-quarter profit on strong insurance sales at home and the United States.

The company posted a core net income of C$1.64 billion, or C$0.83 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with C$1.53 billion, or C$0.76 per share, a year earlier.

