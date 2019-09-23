US Markets

Canada's Manulife opens Dublin office as part of Brexit planning

The asset and wealth arm of Canada's Manulife Financial Corporation said on Monday it had opened an office in Ireland to expand its European operations and as part of planning for Britain's exit from the European Union.

Several European investment management teams will now be overseen from Ireland, instead of from Boston or Toronto, as will product governance. The group is also looking to hire risk and compliance staff locally.

The new office will be led by Angela Billick as chief operating officer.

Headquartered in Toronto, Manulife Investment Management had C$844 billion ($634.92 billion) in assets under management and administration at the end of June.

($1 = 1.3293 Canadian dollars)

