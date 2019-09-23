Canada's Manulife opens Dublin office as part of Brexit planning

By contrast, it has around 70 staff in London.

Several European investment management teams will now be overseen from Ireland, instead of from Boston or Toronto, as will product governance. The group is also looking to hire risk and compliance staff locally.

The new office will be led by Angela Billick as chief operating officer.

Headquartered in Toronto, Manulife Investment Management had C$844 billion ($634.92 billion) in assets under management and administration at the end of June.

