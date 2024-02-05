News & Insights

US Markets
MFC

Canada's Manulife changes policy on pharmacy prescriptions after backlash

February 05, 2024 — 11:34 am EST

Written by Manya Saini and Nivedita Balu for Reuters ->

Adds details from press release

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO on Monday rolled back a policy that will allow Canadians to fill their specialty medication prescriptions at any pharmacy, following a backlash after the insurer signed an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Co L.TO.

The insurer's announcement in January that its Specialty Drug Care program will be primarily delivered through Loblaw's Shoppers Drug Mart had sparked competition concerns within the pharmacy sector.

"We have listened to and are addressing the concerns we have heard over the past week," Manulife Canada's CEO Naveed Irshad said, noting that the change impacts a small number of its members.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru and Nivedita Balu in Toronto; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Bill Berkrot)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MFC
L

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.