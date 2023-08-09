Canada's Manulife beats profit estimates on Asia recovery, strong insurance sales

Adds financial details and company background throughout

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's largest insurer, Manulife Financial MFC.TO, on Wednesday reported better-than-expected quarterly profit powered by strong insurance sales in Asia, its biggest market.

Asia, where Manulife operates in over a dozen markets and caters to 13 million customers, is an important area for global and regional insurers as the region's rapidly growing middle-class seeks life and healthcare insurance as well as investment options.

Manulife said APE sales in Asia, a gauge of insurance sales in annualised metrics, rose 31% in the second quarter ended June 30, as business recovered across the region, mainly in Hong Kong as reopening of borders brought in more customers from mainland China.

The Canadian insurer, wealth adviser and fund manager expects Asia to account for half of the its core earnings by 2025 despite economic slowdown and impact of COVID-19 to its key markets.

In July, it appointed former Chief Financial Officer Phil Witherington as president and CEO of its Asia business, where he will be focused on expanding into other regional markets.

The company posted core net income of C$1.64 billion ($1.22 billion), or 83 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$1.53 billion, or 76 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting 78 Canadian cents, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3421 Canadian dollars)

