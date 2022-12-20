Canada's Manitoba province projects improvement in budget deficit

TORONTO, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Manitoba projected on Tuesday a narrower budget deficit for the current fiscal year than was previously expected, helped by higher net income for government business enterprises, a fiscal update showed.

The province forecast a deficit of C$193 million ($141.7 million) for the 2022-23 fiscal year, compared to a deficit of C$548 million deficit that was forecast in the budget in April. The fiscal year ends on March 31.

It forecast a C$625 million improvement in net income at Manitoba Hydro due to high water levels.

($1 = 1.3624 Canadian dollars)

