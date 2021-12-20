Canada's Lundin Mining to buy Josemaria for $483 mln, shares slip

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO said on Monday it will buy Josemaria Resources Inc JOSE.TO for an equity value of C$625 million ($483.00 million), sending the shares of the Canadian miner down nearly 12%.

Lundin Mining will acquire 100% of the Josemaria copper-gold project located in the San Juan Province of Argentina.

Shares of Josemaria jumped 21% to C$1.48.

($1 = 1.2940 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aru_Kumar94 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.