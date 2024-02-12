News & Insights

Canada's Lundin Mining reports fatality at Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

February 12, 2024 — 05:49 pm EST

Written by Vallari Srivastava for Reuters ->

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Lundin Mining LUN.TO on Monday said an employee at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal died after a fall-of-ground incident while operating a piece of equipment underground.

The company said operations at the mainly copper and zinc producing mine have been temporarily suspended.

Lundin said that it is working with Portugal's authorities in their investigation.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

