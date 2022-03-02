Commodities

Canada's low-cost carrier WestJet to buy rival Sunwing Airlines

Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian airline WestJet Group, owned by private equity firm Onex Corp, said on Wednesday it would buy low-cost rival Sunwing Airlines for an undisclosed amount as it looks to tap into a rebound in air travel.

WestJet said it would also buy travel booking website Sunwing Vacations, as part of the deal.

