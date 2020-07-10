Banking

Canada's long-term financial profile seen consistent with AAA rating -S&P

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's long-term financial and economic profile is expected to remain consistent with its current AAA rating, Standard & Poor's said on Friday, just two days after Ottawa forecast its largest budget deficit since World War Two.

(Adds S&P comment as well as details on deficit and on ratings from other agencies)

TORONTO, July 10 (Reuters) - Canada's long-term financial and economic profile is expected to remain consistent with its current AAA rating, Standard & Poor's said on Friday, just two days after Ottawa forecast its largest budget deficit since World War Two.

Canada's budget deficit is forecast to hit C$343.2 billion amid record emergency aid spending in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Canada's finance department said on Wednesday.

"We expect an improvement in economic outcomes starting next year, as GDP growth resumes and the federal government unwinds its extraordinary stimulus measures," Joydeep Mukherji, sector lead, sovereign ratings for the Americas at S&P Global Ratings, said in a statement to Reuters.

"In our base case for the trajectory of both GDP growth and fiscal policies, we expect Canada's long-term financial and economic profile to remain consistent with its current rating," Mukherji added.

Moody's and DBRS still give Canadian debt the highest rating but Fitch last month downgraded the country's debt for the first time, expecting much higher public debt ratios. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Sandra Maler and Will Dunham) ((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 416 941 8113;)) Keywords: CANADA RATINGS/S&P (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

World Markets US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular