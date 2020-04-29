US Markets
L

Canada's Loblaw quarterly sales jump 11% as consumers stockpiled

Contributor
Praveen Paramasivam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd reported a 10.7% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as consumers spent more on essentials at its pharmacies and food stores amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Corrects to add slug

April 29 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO reported a 10.7% rise in quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as consumers spent more on essentials at its pharmacies and food stores amid the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Loblaw's revenue rose to C$11.80 billion ($8.46 billion), in the first quarter ended March 21, from C$10.66 billion a year earlier.

Earlier this month, Loblaw withdrew its outlook for 2020 while it had earlier called for positive same-store sales and adjusted profit growth.

($1 = 1.3945 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn. 3478), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3478;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

L

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular