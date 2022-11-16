Canada's Loblaw beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO surpassed Wall Street estimates for third-quarter revenue on Wednesday as groceries and drugs continued to see robust demand despite higher prices.

Total revenue rose to C$17.39 billion ($13.14 billion) in the quarter ended Oct. 8, from C$16.05 billion a year earlier. That beat analysts' estimates of C$16.85 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.3246 Canadian dollars)

