Canada's Loblaw beats quarterly revenue estimates

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, aided by sustained consumer demand for groceries and other essential items during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to C$16.05 billion ($12.77 billion) in the third quarter from C$15.67 billion from a year earlier, surpassing analyst estimates of C$15.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2570 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

