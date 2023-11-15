News & Insights

US Markets
L

Canada's Loblaw beats profit estimates on steady demand for essentials

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 15, 2023 — 07:03 am EST

Written by Annett Mary Manoj for Reuters ->

Adds details on third-quarter profit beat in paragraph 1

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Canadian food and pharmacy retailer Loblaw L.TO on Wednesday beat third-quarter profit estimates on steady demand for essentials amid surging food prices in the country.

Cost-conscious customers have traded down to cheaper private-label brands, as stubbornly high grocery prices weigh on their cost of living, boosting sales of the Brampton, Ontario-based retail chain.

Same-store sales at Loblaw's food segment grew 4.5%, benefiting from increased traffic, and that in pharmacy rose 7.4% in the third quarter ended Oct. 7 from a year earlier.

The company maintained its annual target for adjusted net earnings per share to grow in the low-double digits.

Recently, Canada's large grocery chains including Loblaw agreed to help the government to stabilize rising food prices. They said the price increases have been largely because of higher input costs passed on to the companies by vendors.

Net income attributable to Loblaw rose 11.7% to C$621 million ($453.85 million) in the reported quarter. On an adjusted basis, it earned C$2.26 per share, edging past analysts' average estimate of C$2.22, according to LSEG data.

Its revenue rose 5% to C$18.27 billion, in-line with analysts' average estimate of C$18.26 billion.

($1 = 1.3689 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Annett Mary Manoj in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((AnnettMary.Manoj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

L

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.