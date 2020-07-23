US Markets
L

Canada's Loblaw beats profit estimates as online sales surge

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Loblaw Cos Ltd beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Thursday, driven by a near four-fold jump in online sales, as stay-at-home Canadians used the retailer's pick-up and delivery services to stock up on bread, milk and eggs.

July 23 (Reuters) - Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO beat quarterly revenue and profit estimates on Thursday, driven by a near four-fold jump in online sales, as stay-at-home Canadians used the retailer's pick-up and delivery services to stock up on bread, milk and eggs.

With consumers still limiting their trips outdoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company said it would invest more to expand the pick-up and delivery operation while aiming to reduce costs.

The move is part of a larger trend among Canadian retailers. Earlier this week, Walmart Canada WMT.N said it plans to spend C$3.5 billion ($2.58 billion) over the next five years to strengthen its e-commerce business.

A 280% surge in e-commerce sales lifted Loblaw's revenue about 7.4% to C$11.96 billion ($8.93 billion) in the second quarter ended June 13. That beat analysts' estimates of C$11.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv .

Adjusted net earnings fell nearly 29% to C$266 million, or 74 Canadian cents per share, due to employee bonuses. Analysts had expected a profit of 71 Canadian cents per share.

The company's food retail same-stores sales rose 10% in the quarter.

($1 = 1.3386 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; Twitter: @sampath_uday;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

L WMT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular