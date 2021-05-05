US Markets
Canada's Loblaw beats estimates for quarterly revenue

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

May 5 (Reuters) - Canadian retailer Loblaw Cos Ltd L.TO beat market estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as homebound consumers shopped more for groceries and other essentials online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Revenue rose to C$11.87 billion ($9.67 billion) in the first quarter from C$11.80 billion a year earlier, surpassing analysts' estimates of C$11.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 1.2277 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Mehr Bedi in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

