Canada's Loblaw administers AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Loblaw Cos Ltd said on Wednesday it had started administering AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine at 160 pharmacies it owns in Ontario, as the country works to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/LOBLAW (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.