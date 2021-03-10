US Markets
L

Canada's Loblaw administers AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine at pharmacies

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Canada's Loblaw Cos Ltd said on Wednesday it had started administering AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine at 160 pharmacies it owns in Ontario, as the country works to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. [nCNWRksSpa] (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;)) nL4N2L83WC

March 10 (Reuters) - Canada's Loblaw Cos Ltd said on Wednesday it had started administering AstraZeneca Plc's COVID-19 vaccine at 160 pharmacies it owns in Ontario, as the country works to curb the spread of the new coronavirus. (Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: HEALTH CORONAVIRUS/LOBLAW (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

L AZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters