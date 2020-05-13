Canada's Linamar profit slumps 40.7% on pandemic woes

May 13 (Reuters) - Canadian auto parts maker Linamar Corp's LNR.TO quarterly profit slumped 40.7% on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic hurt customer demand.

The company's net earnings fell to C$78.5 million ($55.69 million), or C$1.20 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$132.3 million, or C$2 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 21.5% to C$1.55 billion.

($1 = 1.4096 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

