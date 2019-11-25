US Markets

Canada's labor union says no progress in talks with CN Rail

Contributor
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Labor union Teamsters Canada said on Monday it has made no progress in reaching an agreement with Canadian National Railway Co, the country's biggest railroad.

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Labor union Teamsters Canada said on Monday it has made no progress in reaching an agreement with Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO, the country's biggest railroad.

We are "no closer to reaching an agreement than when the strike began," union spokesman Chris Monette told Reuters by phone.

Some 3,200 unionized employees with the Teamsters, including conductors and yard workers, hit picket lines to demand better working conditions and changes they say would make their jobs safer.

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 1760), outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1760))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular