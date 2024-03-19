News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's K92 Mining halts some operations at Papua New Guinea mine after worker death

March 19, 2024 — 08:56 am EDT

Written by Saikeerthi for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraphs 2-3, background in paragraph 4

March 19 (Reuters) - Canada's K92 Mining KNT.TO said on Tuesday underground operations at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea have been temporarily suspended after a non-industrial incident earlier this month led to the death of an employee.

The Canadian miner, however, said processing operations, which had been suspended following the incident on March 10, have been resumed.

On March 13, the Mineral Resources Authority ordered the temporary suspension of underground operations. K92 said it had filed an appeal against the order based on preliminary findings from the company and the local police.

K92 had also suspended its mining operations at Kainantu Gold Mine last year following the death of two persons.

(Reporting by Saikeerthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Saikeerthi@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.