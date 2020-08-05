Canada's June trade deficit much larger than expected

OTTAWA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit unexpectedly ballooned to C$3.19 billion ($2.41 billion) in June on a surge in imports of motor vehicles and parts as the economy started to reopen, Statistics Canada data indicated on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted June's deficit would be C$0.90 billion. Statscan revised May's deficit up to C$1.33 billion from an initial C$0.68 billion.

($1=1.3242 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Julie Gordon; editing by Jason Neely)

