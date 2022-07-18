US Markets

Canada's June housing starts fall 3% from May

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canadian housing starts in June fell 3% from the previous month on a decline in both multi-unit urban and single-detached starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

OTTAWA, July 18 (Reuters) - Canadian housing starts in June fell 3% from the previous month on a decline in both multi-unit urban and single-detached starts, data from the national housing agency showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts was 273,841 units in June, beating analyst predictions of 265,000 but coming in below a revised 282,188 units in May, Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation data showed.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by David Goodman )

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 343-961-4020;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular