Canada's July trade deficit widens to C$2.45 billion

OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit in July was C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion), Statistics Canada data said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted July's deficit would be C$2.50 billion. Statscan revised June's deficit to C$1.59 billion from an initial C$3.19 billion.

($1 = 1.3106 Canadian dollars)

