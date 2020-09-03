US Markets

Canada's July trade deficit widens to C$2.45 billion

Contributor
Julie Gordon Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's trade deficit in July was C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion), Statistics Canada data said on Thursday.

OTTAWA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Canada's trade deficit in July was C$2.45 billion ($1.87 billion), Statistics Canada data said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted July's deficit would be C$2.50 billion. Statscan revised June's deficit to C$1.59 billion from an initial C$3.19 billion.

($1 = 1.3106 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((julie.gordon@thomsonreuters.com; 613-235-6745; Reuters Messaging: julie.gordon.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Scale of the U.S. Stimulus Package, Where Money is Being Spent, Saved, and Paid Back

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on Trade Talks to discuss the U.S. stimulus package, where money is being spent, saved and how it will be paid back.

    Aug 20, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular