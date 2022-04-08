Canada's jobless rate at record low 5.3% as economy adds 72,500 jobs

By Julie Gordon

OTTAWA, April 8 (Reuters) - Canada's unemployment rate fell to 5.3% in March, the lowest level on record, highlighting the tightening of the country's labor market, Statistics Canada data showed on Friday, with the economy adding a net 72,500 jobs.

The job gain was slightly below analyst predictions of 80,000, while the unemployment rate met expectations.

"Employment growth continues to outpace population growth as (the) labor market tightens," said Statscan. Since September 2021, Canada has added 463,000 jobs, but just 236,000 new working age people, the agency said.

Job gains were entirely in full-time work, up 93,700, with part-time work falling by 20,300. Employment rose in both the services sector and the goods sector, led by accommodation and food services and construction.

Canada's employment rate, a ratio that accounts for population growth and not just net job gains, hit its pre-pandemic level for the first time in March.

By comparison, the employment rate in the United States is still 1.1 percentage points below its February 2020 level, Statscan said.

A record number of Canadians businesses say intense labor shortages and ongoing supply chain issues are hurting their ability to expand capacity to meet booming demand, according to a Bank of Canada survey this week.

The Canadian dollar CAD= steadied at 1.2588 to the greenback, or 79.44 U.S. cents after the jobs data, nearly unchanged on the day.

(Reporting by Julie Gordon in Ottawa)

