Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity rebounding in August

TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded in August, rebounding after a contraction in the previous month, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted PMI rose to 53.5 from 48.6 in July. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 54.8 from 54.2 in July, while the supplier deliveries index was at 52.7, up from 47.9.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 56.8 from 45.2.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

