US Markets

Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity growing at faster pace in November

Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTINNE MUSCHI

December 06, 2022 — 10:10 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

TORONTO, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster pace in November and a measure of price pressures cooled, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 51.4 in November from 50.1 in October.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The gauge of employment dipped to an adjusted 54.3 from 54.6 in October, while the prices index was at 63.5, down from 69.8.

The unadjusted PMI edged up to 51.5 from 51.4.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith;)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.