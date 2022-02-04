US Markets

Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding in January

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published

Canadian economic activity expanded in January after contracting in the previous month, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded in January after contracting in the previous month, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 50.7 from 45.0 in December. A reading above 50 shows an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.

The employment index fell to an adjusted 49.1 from 50.0 in December. It was the measure's first move below the 50 threshold since January 2021.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 57.4 from 51.1.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by David Evans)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular