Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding in January

TORONTO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded in January after contracting in the previous month, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 50.7 from 45.0 in December. A reading above 50 shows an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.

The employment index fell to an adjusted 49.1 from 50.0 in December. It was the measure's first move below the 50 threshold since January 2021.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 57.4 from 51.1.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; editing by David Evans)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.