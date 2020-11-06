Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding for fifth straight month

TORONTO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster-than-expected pace in October as a measure of employment climbed, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 54.5 from 54.3 in September, surpassing analysts' expectations for 51.5. It was the fifth straight month that the PMI was above the 50 threshold indicating an increase in activity.

The index measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers in the public and private sectors from across Canada.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 56.1 from 53.8 in September, while the supplier deliveries index rose to 44.8 after slumping to 40.7 in the prior month.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 55.9 from 61.1.

