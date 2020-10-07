US Markets

Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding at slowest pace in four months

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace for the second straight month in September as a measure of supplier deliveries tumbled, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted PMI fell to 54.3 from 67.8 in August, after notching in July its highest in more than two years at 68.5.

It was the lowest level for the index since May but remaining above the 50 threshold that indicates an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers in the public and private sectors from across Canada.

The gauge of employment fell to an adjusted 53.8 from 56.1 in August, while the supplier deliveries index slumped to 40.7 from 51.3.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 61.1 from 64.6.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

