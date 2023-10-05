News & Insights

Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding at slower pace in September

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Osorio

October 05, 2023 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Fergal Smith for Reuters ->

TORONTO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in September as a measure of employment climbed to its highest level in six months, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted index dipped to 53.1 from 53.5 in August. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 58.5, its highest since March from 54.8 in August, while the prices index was at 67.3, up from 66.7.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 54.2 from 56.8.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

