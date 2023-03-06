US Markets

Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding at slower pace in February

Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

March 06, 2023 — 10:18 am EST

Written by Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, March 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in February, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 51.6 from 60.1 in January.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The gauge of employment fell to an adjusted 59.4 from 60.5 in January, while the supplier deliveries index was at 55.8, up from 52.3.

The unadjusted PMI fell to 50.8 from 54.7.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.