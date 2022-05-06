US Markets

Canada's Ivey PMI shows activity expanding at more moderate pace in April

Contributor
Fergal Smith Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in April, decelerating from a record-fast pace in the previous month, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

TORONTO, May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a slower pace in April, decelerating from a record-fast pace in the previous month, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index fell to 66.3 after notching a record high of 74.2 in March. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 65.1 from 62.5 in March, while the prices index climbed to 90.2 from 89.6.

The unadjusted PMI edged lower to 68.0 from 68.4.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular