Canada's Ivey PMI climbs to 3-month high in February

Fergal Smith Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Alex Filipe

TORONTO, March 4 (Reuters) - Canadian economic activity expanded at a faster pace in February as employment climbed, Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted index rose to 60.6 from 50.7 in January, its highest level since November last year.

The Ivey PMI measures the month to month variation in economic activity as indicated by a panel of purchasing managers from across Canada. A reading above 50 indicates an increase in activity.

The gauge of employment rose to an adjusted 60.3 from 49.1 in January, while the supplier deliveries index was at 31.9, up from 24.1.

The unadjusted PMI rose to 62.2 from 57.4.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((fergal.smith@thomsonreuters.com; +1 647 480 7446;))

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

