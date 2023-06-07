News & Insights

Oil

Canada's Irving Oil starts strategic review that may include refinery sale

Credit: REUTERS/Davaan Ingraham

June 07, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

By Nia Williams

June 7 (Reuters) - Irving Oil, owner of Canada's largest refinery, is launching a strategic review that includes the option of a full or partial sale, the privately-held company said on Wednesday.

The New Brunswick-based company owns the 320,000 barrel per day (bpd) Saint John refinery on Canada's east coast, and the 75,000 bpd Whitegate refinery in Ireland, the only one in the country.

In a statement posted to its website Irving said it is evaluating a "series of options" for its future.

"Consideration will be given to a new ownership structure, a full or partial sale, or a change in the portfolio of our assets and how we operate them," the company said.

(Additional reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.