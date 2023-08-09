News & Insights

US Markets

Canada's Irving Oil plans 7-week maintenance at Saint John refinery in September

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Wattie

August 09, 2023 — 11:51 am EDT

Written by Rahul Paswan for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Irving Oil on Wednesday announced a major turnaround starting Sept. 17 at its 320,000-barrel-per-day Saint John refinery in New Brunswick likely to last about seven weeks.

The maintenance project, called "Operation Ram," at Canada's largest refinery represented a private investment of $190 million and would involve an additional 2,300 workers, the company said in a statement.

Irving Oil, which operates more than 900 fuelling stations across eastern Canada and the northeastern United States, in early June announced it was launching a strategic review that includes the option of a full or partial sale.

The refinery in Canada's east coast produces gasoline, diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, propane and asphalt, according to the company website.

(Reporting by Rahul Paswan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((RahulKumar.Paswan@thomsonreuters.com ; If within U.S. +1 646 223 8780;;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.