Canada's Irving Oil plans 7-week maintenance at Saint John refinery in September

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Irving Oil on Wednesday announced a major turnaround starting Sept. 17 at its 320,000-barrel-per-day Saint John refinery in New Brunswick likely to last about seven weeks.

The maintenance project, called "Operation Ram," at Canada's largest refinery represented a private investment of $190 million and would involve an additional 2,300 workers, the company said in a statement.

Irving Oil, which operates more than 900 fuelling stations across eastern Canada and the northeastern United States, in early June announced it was launching a strategic review that includes the option of a full or partial sale.

The refinery in Canada's east coast produces gasoline, diesel, heating oil, jet fuel, propane and asphalt, according to the company website.

