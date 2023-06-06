Canada's Iron Ore Company halt operations at Qubec mine following wildfires

June 6 (Reuters) - Iron Ore Company of Canada, which is majority owned by Rio Tinto RIO.L, said on Tuesday that it had temporarily halted operations at its Qubec mine following wildfires.

The company idled operations at the mine, concentrator and pellet plant in Labrador City until railway operations resume, as Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway's (QNS&L) railway operations will remain suspended until at least Friday due to "fire and smoke hazards," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

