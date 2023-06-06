News & Insights

US Markets
RIO

Canada's Iron Ore Company halt operations at Qubec mine following wildfires

Credit: REUTERS/Handout .

June 06, 2023 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by Anirudh Saligrama for Reuters ->

June 6 (Reuters) - Iron Ore Company of Canada, which is majority owned by Rio Tinto RIO.L, said on Tuesday that it had temporarily halted operations at its Qubec mine following wildfires.

The company idled operations at the mine, concentrator and pellet plant in Labrador City until railway operations resume, as Quebec North Shore and Labrador Railway's (QNS&L) railway operations will remain suspended until at least Friday due to "fire and smoke hazards," the company told Reuters in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Anirudh.Saligrama@thomsonreuters.com; @journoanirudh on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsOil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.