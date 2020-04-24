US Markets

Canada's Inter Pipeline enters into new C$1 bln loan agreement

Contributors
Arunima Kumar Reuters
Shanti S. Nair Reuters
Published

Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd said on Friday it entered into a C$1 billion ($708.77 million) unsecured revolving credit facility as global crude prices plunged because of excess supplies and demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.

April 24 (Reuters) - Canada's Inter Pipeline Ltd IPL.TO said on Friday it entered into a C$1 billion ($708.77 million) unsecured revolving credit facility as global crude prices plunged because of excess supplies and demand tumbled due to the coronavirus crisis.

The new agreement has an initial term of 16-months and is substantially similar to its existing C$1.5 billion revolving credit facility that matures in December 2024, the pipeline operator said.

The coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on Canada's pipeline operators as oil producers scale back output to deal with a supply glut and rout in crude prices as fuel demand falls.

The company has also extended the maturity date of its drawn C$500 million term loan facility by two-years to August 2022.

"Inter Pipeline now has $2.2 billion of available capacity on its existing revolving credit facilities and is well positioned to refinance any near-term debt obligations in the event of a prolonged capital market disruption," Chief Financial Officer Brent Heagy said in a statement.

($1 = 1.4109 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Arunima Kumar and Shanti S. Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Arunima.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780 (Extn 3364), outside U.S. +91 80 6182 3364;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular