US Markets

Canada's inflation rate hit 8.1% in June as gasoline prices bite

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS WATTIE

Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 8.1% in June, missing forecasts but remaining at its highest level since January 1983, mainly on rising gasoline prices, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Adds details from report

OTTAWA, July 20 (Reuters) - Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 8.1% in June, missing forecasts but remaining at its highest level since January 1983, mainly on rising gasoline prices, Statistics Canada data showed on Wednesday.

Analyst surveyed by Reuters had expected the annual inflation rate to hit 8.4% in June, up from 7.7% in May. The Bank of Canada last week said it expected inflation to remain around 8% for the next few months.

"The acceleration in June was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline, however, price increases remained broad-based with seven of eight major components rising by 3% or more," Statscan said.

On a month-over-month basis, the index rose 0.7% in June, missing forecasts of 0.9% and down from 1.4% in May.

Canada's inflation rate has been above the Bank of Canada's 2% target since March 2021. The central bank last week surprised with a rare 100-basis-point rate increase in a bid to crush inflation and fend off the risk of a price spiral.

Gasoline prices were up 54.6% in June on a year-over-year basis, compared with 48.0% gain in May. High gasoline prices account for about a quarter of total price gains from a year-ago.

Graphic - Canada economic snapshot:http://tmsnrt.rs/2e8hNWV

(Editing by Andrew Heavens)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular